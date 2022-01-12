Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.