Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.