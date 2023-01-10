Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.