Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

