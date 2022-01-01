For the drive home in Wahoo: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
