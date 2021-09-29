Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
