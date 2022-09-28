Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.