Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.