Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a warm day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.