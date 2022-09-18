Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.