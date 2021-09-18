 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

