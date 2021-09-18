Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomor…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …