The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
