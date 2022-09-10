Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.