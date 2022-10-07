Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
