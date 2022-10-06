Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
