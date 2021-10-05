Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.