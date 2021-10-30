 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

