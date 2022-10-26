Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
