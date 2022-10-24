Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
