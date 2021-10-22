 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

