Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

