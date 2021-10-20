Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.