Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph.