Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
