Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wahoo. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South.