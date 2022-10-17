Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
