 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular