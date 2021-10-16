Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It …
It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …