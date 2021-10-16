Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.