Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
