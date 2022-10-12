Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

