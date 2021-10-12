Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.