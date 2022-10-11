The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
