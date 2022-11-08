Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.