Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.