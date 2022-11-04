The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
