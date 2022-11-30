Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
