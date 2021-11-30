Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
