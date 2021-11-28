Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.