Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.