Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.