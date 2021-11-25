Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.