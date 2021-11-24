Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.