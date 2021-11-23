Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
