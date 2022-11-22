Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.