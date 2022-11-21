Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect clear skie…
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.