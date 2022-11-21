Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.