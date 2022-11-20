Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.