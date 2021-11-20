Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
