It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix…
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees…
This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Wednesday, with temperatures in t…