Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

