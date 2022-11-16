Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.