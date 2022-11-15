Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.